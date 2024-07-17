Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $459.77

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $459.77 and last traded at $443.62, with a volume of 41422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $457.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.29.

Medpace Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Westwind Capital boosted its position in Medpace by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,886,000 after buying an additional 338,610 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,163,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

