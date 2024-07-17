Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17, Yahoo Finance reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

