Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17, Yahoo Finance reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.
Mercantile Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.98.
Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
