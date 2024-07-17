Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.6% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,979 shares of company stock valued at $153,474,852. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $14.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.26. 3,002,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,066,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.