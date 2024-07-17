Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s previous close.

MGX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Metagenomi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MGX opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51. Metagenomi has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metagenomi will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,404,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,171,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

