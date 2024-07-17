Metahero Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.03 million and approximately $913,867.99 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002352 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005905 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

