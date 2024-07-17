MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,872 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. 2,795,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,978. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $76.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.