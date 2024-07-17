M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.17 ($2.91).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.92) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 215 ($2.79) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.92) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
In related news, insider Edward Braham bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £50,184 ($65,081.05). Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.
