MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.10 and last traded at $80.98. Approximately 61,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 198,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

