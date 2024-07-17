Michael Edward Davie Purchases 18,548 Shares of Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Edward Davie bought 18,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.04 ($5,532.41).

Gelion Price Performance

Shares of Gelion stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Gelion plc has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.77. The stock has a market cap of £36.04 million, a P/E ratio of -441.67 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Get Gelion alerts:

About Gelion

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gelion plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers storage batteries, which include lithium-sulfur and zinc hybrid cell batteries. Its products are used in various applications, including drones/unmanned aerial vehicles, commercial e-aviation, passenger and heavy vehicles, and heavy electric vehicles; and stand-alone power systems, commercial and industry systems, pole-top batteries, uninterruptible power supplies, utility-scale stationary ESS, and reserve power applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.