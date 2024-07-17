Michael Edward Davie Purchases 18,548 Shares of Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Edward Davie bought 18,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.04 ($5,532.41).
Gelion Price Performance
Shares of Gelion stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Gelion plc has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.77. The stock has a market cap of £36.04 million, a P/E ratio of -441.67 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a current ratio of 7.34.
About Gelion
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gelion
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.