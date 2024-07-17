MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading Down 5.4%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 25,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 66,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.