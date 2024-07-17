Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 96,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 65,552 shares.The stock last traded at $24.08 and had previously closed at $23.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSBI. Stephens dropped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $122.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $85,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $85,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 2,290 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

