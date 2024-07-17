Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Up 4.2%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 159,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,710,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNMD shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $588.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

