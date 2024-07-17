Minto Apartment (MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$38.94 million during the quarter.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Stock Rotation is Underway: Here are the Winners Moving Forward
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.