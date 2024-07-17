Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Up 10.2%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Approximately 2,088,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,710,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.54. The company has a market cap of £3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

