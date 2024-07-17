Model N (NYSE:MODN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Model N

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $261,734.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 220,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,653.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $261,734.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 220,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,653.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,132.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,339,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,545. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,762,000 after buying an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,902,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,642,000 after buying an additional 184,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,932,000 after buying an additional 96,769 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Model N by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 937,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after buying an additional 70,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.