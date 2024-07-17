Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Shares Up 0.6%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.77. Approximately 3,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Mondi Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

