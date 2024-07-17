MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Short Interest Update

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 190,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MoneyHero Price Performance
MNY remained flat at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,991. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. MoneyHero has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyHero will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MoneyHero
MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.
