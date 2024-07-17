Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $883.16

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $883.16 and last traded at $883.16, with a volume of 86602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $855.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 8.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $788.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $708.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

