Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,738,000 after acquiring an additional 550,293 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,035,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,218,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,026,000 after acquiring an additional 89,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. 822,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,387. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.48.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

