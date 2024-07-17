Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.83. Approximately 75,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 264,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Monday.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

