Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Trimmed by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.75.

NYSE:MCO traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $456.05. The stock had a trading volume of 888,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,880. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $458.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

