Morgan Stanley Increases General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $293.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $293.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.94.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $291.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.59. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $212.58 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

