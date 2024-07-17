Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.96. 10,382,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.