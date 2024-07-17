Morgan Stanley Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $69.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,646 shares of company stock worth $4,152,086. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

