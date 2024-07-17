Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 77.5% during the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 18.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,610,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $782,019,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total transaction of $245,578.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,865.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,979 shares of company stock worth $153,474,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $27.80 on Wednesday, reaching $461.99. 27,738,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,250,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $493.60 and a 200-day moving average of $469.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.50.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

