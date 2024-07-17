Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 2,979 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 319.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.69.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.36. 862,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,215. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.14 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

