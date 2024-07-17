Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 374 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,812 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN traded down $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.89. 1,947,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

