Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Fidato Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.95. 1,824,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,527. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.