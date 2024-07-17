Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VEEV traded down $5.19 on Wednesday, hitting $181.97. 1,097,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.