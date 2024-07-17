Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Invests $545,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

New York Times Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYT stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.29. 885,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,584. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

