Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,875 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Coupang by 1,379.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 209,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 195,756 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 188,167 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 6,518,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,273,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

