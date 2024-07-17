Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after buying an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after buying an additional 238,874 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 312,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after acquiring an additional 144,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.23.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. 642,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -738.57 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.