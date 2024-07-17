Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 177,799 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.35, a PEG ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $153,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $156,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $153,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,863.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,388,914 shares of company stock valued at $137,395,577. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

