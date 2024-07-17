Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes $423,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.01. 252,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,955. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.