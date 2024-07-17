Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 3.9%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.02. 602,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,352,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNE
Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Stock Rotation is Underway: Here are the Winners Moving Forward
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.