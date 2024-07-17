Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 3.9%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.02. 602,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,352,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.