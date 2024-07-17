National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Update

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get National Vision alerts:

Institutional Trading of National Vision

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 509,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. National Vision has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Vision

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.