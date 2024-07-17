Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Netflix Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ NFLX opened at $656.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $653.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.80. Netflix has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The company has a market capitalization of $282.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Activity at Netflix
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.14.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.