Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $656.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $653.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.80. Netflix has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The company has a market capitalization of $282.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.14.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

