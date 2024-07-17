Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Network-1 Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,163. Network-1 Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.09.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
