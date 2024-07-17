NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.29 and last traded at $71.77. Approximately 1,857,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,717,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

