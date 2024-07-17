NFT Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,546.05 or 0.99983137 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00072114 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

