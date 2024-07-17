NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.70. 18,772,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 54,132,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 11.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 122.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in NIO by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NIO by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.