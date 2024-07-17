NiSource (NYSE:NI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $32.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NiSource traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 60715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 991,336 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,202 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,083,000 after acquiring an additional 450,818 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,138 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

