Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.25

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Nitches Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.
Nitches Company Profile
Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nitches
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.