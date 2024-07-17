Norcros (LON:NXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $242.10

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242.10 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.07), with a volume of 87764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.06).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 221.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 198.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

In other Norcros news, insider Stefan Allanson acquired 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £23,740.50 ($30,787.84). Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

