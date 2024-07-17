Northland Capmk Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Toro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Toro’s FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $98.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Toro has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $104.70. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

