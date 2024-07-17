Northland Capmk Comments on Northern Technologies International Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Northern Technologies International’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTIC. StockNews.com cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

