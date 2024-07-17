Notcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Billion (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Notcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Notcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $417.28 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,026,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,026,914 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,026,914.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01683889 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $473,289,984.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

