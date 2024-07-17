Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Holdings Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,331,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300,070 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $63,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in NU by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 28,666,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,893,369. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.