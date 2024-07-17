NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 5,504,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,822,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $95,287.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,968.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,592.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 478,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 204,505 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth $18,585,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 172,408 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

