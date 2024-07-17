Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.01

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 113773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,047,000 after buying an additional 259,417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after buying an additional 45,823 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after buying an additional 470,859 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

